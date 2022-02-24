Jonathan L. Dowler

Jonathan L. “John” Dowler, 62, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 surrounded by his family at home following an extended illness.

He was born April 11, 1959 in Elwood, the son of Jack L. and Betty Mae (Gwinn) Dowler.

John graduated in 1977 from Elwood Community High School.

He worked in the plating business in production and as a buffer most of his life, first at State Plating in Elwood for many years; and later at J.D. Chrome in Elwood.

John married Gail L. Sheldon on Nov. 9, 2001, and they shared over 20 years of marriage together.

John loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed tinkering and fixing bicycles for many years and listening to good rock music. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandpa who will be dearly missed.

John’s family legacy includes his wife, Gail Dowler of Elwood; five children, Patricia Heaton (David Barnes) of Elwood, April (Brian) Casto of Anderson, Kimberly Heaton of Alexan-dria, Nathan (Danielle) Clos of Elwood, and Steven (Melissa) Clos of Fishers; five siblings, Nora (D.J.) Dye of Thorntown, Jerry (Karen) Dowler of Winchester, Jack Dowler, Jr. of Farmland, Chris (Tina) Dowler of Elwood, and Geneva (Steven) Lane of Marion; special nephew, Dylan McGuire of Elwood; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jacob Dowler, former wife, Theresa Dowler, and his beloved grandmother, Anna Cornwell.

John’s wishes were to be cremated.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and burial will take place in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home has been entrusted with John’s funeral arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.