Dallas W. Corbett, Sr., 87, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at Ascension/St. Vincent Ander-son Regional Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born Aug. 25, 1934 in Elwood, the son of Frank and Ruth (Sattler) Corbett.

Dallas was a 1952 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He married Delores C. “Missy” Fillman on Oct. 3, 1959, and they shared over 58 years of marriage together before her passing in 2018.

Dallas retired from Chrysler in Kokomo where he worked as an Electrician for many years. He also formerly owned the Union 76 gas station on North Anderson Street and was also self-employed as an electrician with D.C. Electric.

Dallas enjoyed auto body work as a hobby and later opened the Red Corner Paint and Body shop at his home.

He was a past member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles – Aerie 201.

Dallas especially looked forward to attending his annual class reunions and staying connected with former classmates. He loved spending time with his family, especially during the holidays. Dallas was a regular supporter of the Elwood Concerts in the Park which he thoroughly enjoyed. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and love him.

Dallas’ surviving family includes daughter, Sherry Eubanks (Mark Smith) of Elwood; two sons, Dallas Corbett, Jr. of Elwood and Terry (Jenny) Corbett of Anderson; two siblings, Steve Corbett and Vicki Beeman; six grandchildren, Johnny Evans, Holly Evans (Clint Dugger), Heather Leicht, Terry Lee (Juliana) Corbett, David Corbett, and Jeff (Kelsey) Corbett; four step-grandchildren, Stephanie (James) Arehart, John Watson, Amy Zirkle, and Rachel Moore; 12 great-grandchildren, Logan Pyle, Hannah Craft, Sammy Burgan, Jr., Khali Evans, Jayce Evans, Raeghan Wisehart, Peyton Wisehart, Hayden Corbett, Aliviah Zirkle, Brayden Zirkle, Landon Atkinson, and Mackenzie Corbett; great-great-grandchild, DayVeon McDaniel; sister-in-law, San-dra (Bill) Layton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dallas was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delores “Missy” Corbett; grandson, Christopher Wayne Robert Corbett; three siblings, Allen Corbett, Panzy Long, and Nancy Ball; and several in-laws.

A funeral service celebrating Dallas’ life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home with Pastor Wally Champion officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Elwood and will include military honors by the U.S. Army and Elwood V.F.W. Honor Guard.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors are greatly appreciated.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pipe Creek Volunteer Fire Department through the funeral home.

