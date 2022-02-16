Clinton Michael Harrison, age 73, passed away, on February 10, 2022, at his home near Atlanta, Ind.

He was born July 15, 1948, at Greensburg, Ind., to Dolphus Monroe and Mary Belle (Hall) Harrison. His parents preceded him in death.

After completing his education, he honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. His decorations and medals included Expert (Rifle), Expert Gunner (MG), Marksman (M-14), National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. During his tour of duty, his tank was hit by explosives and all the soldiers were killed except Clinton. Due to a very competent medic, his life was saved, but he lost both legs. He was taken to Walter Reed Veterans Hospital where he received special care and rehabilitation.

Clinton was determined to live his life to the fullest and he did just that. His family-related that he was very active, even learning to play the guitar and piano and he played well enough that he played with various local bands. He also was a good mechanic working mostly on cars and tractors. And from his experiences in the Army, he became an excellent gunsmith. With an ATV he even hunted deer. His wife commented he definitely was a “tough old bird.”

He liked to read and became a Harry Potter fan both in films and in written text.

He married Esther Mae (Borden) Harrison on Aug. 7, 1982. She survives him. Also, surviving are sons, Michael Harrison of Arcadia, Clinton Keith Harrison of Atlanta, Marcus Harrison of Mississippi and Daniel Harrison of Anderson; step-son: Dennis Johnson of Tipton; step-daughter, Gina May Cieszkiewicz of Tipton; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; plus several nieces and nephews.

