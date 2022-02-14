GASTON – Stephen L. Letsinger, 79, of Gaston, Ind. and formerly of Kempton died on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at his residence.

Steve was born in Tipton on May 12, 1942 to Elmer John and Marie Cecilla (Langley) Letsinger.

On Aug. 4, 1962 he married Patricia Pryor and she survives. The couple was married for 59 years and raised three children together.

He graduated from Tipton High School, Class of 1960. After high school he worked at F. Ray Hall and Sons, and later transitioned to Tipton County Memorial Hospital. Upon finishing his time at the hospital, Steve then worked with Pioneer Research, and Campbell Seeds.

Steve was an active member of the Tipton Elks Lodge #1012 where he was Past Exalted Ruler and also a Life Member.

He enjoyed wood working and out working in general. He also enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and extended family.

Steve is survived by his three children, Scott Letsinger and wife Jone of Greenville, N.C.; Cheryl Schlenker and husband Steve of Gaston and Paul Letsinger of Kempton; siblings, Francis Letsinger of Tipton, John Letsinger and wife Pat of Albany, Ga. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Chea Parton, Ashley Parton, Kent Parton, Zachary Letsinger, Katie Meekins, Wesley Schlenker, and Eli Schlenker; his great-grandchildren, Adaline, Leland, Delaney, Caden, Yemmy, Ollie, Willow, Tooey and a grandson Jesse on the way.

Stephen was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Redelman, Rita Mote, and Robert Letsinger.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Judi Purvis and Chaplin Abbie Guthrie presiding. The Tipton Elks Lodge will conduct a memorial service prior to the funeral.

Visitation will also be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Steve will be buried at St. John’s Cemetery in Tipton at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation, 710 W. 168th St., New York, New York 10032, https://www.-apdaparkinson.org/1907d3l/ .

Steve’s family would like to thank the team from Bright On Hospice who took very good care of Steve during his last months.