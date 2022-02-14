Phyllis M. Autrey, 91, of Anderson died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Bethany Pointe Health Campus, Anderson after an extended illness.

She was born in Bloomfield, Ind. on Aug. 10, 1930, and was the daughter of Ira and Agnes Alexander.

She had been employed as a nursing home aide at the Bloomfield Nursing Home for several years before her retirement.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Rick (Karen) Autrey; and her grandchildren, Jeff Autrey, Brad (Naomi) Autrey, Matthew Autrey and Elizabeth Autrey.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Ray L. Autrey; a son, Gary, and his wife Jan Autrey.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Bud & Susan Whetsel are honored and blessed to care for Phyllis and serve the Autrey family.

For additional obituary information and online condolences visit Phyllis’s tribute page at www.whetselfuneralservice.com.