Jack L. Green, 90, a lifelong Elwood resident, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

Jack was born in Elwood on Sept. 21, 1931, he was the son of the late Virgil and Lillian (Robertson) Green.

On Oct. 13, 1951, he married Barbara (Collis) Green and they shared 70 years of marriage together.

Jack graduated from Wendell L. Willkie High School in 1951, serving as senior class president.

He retired from Indiana Gas Company after several years of service.

He was an active and faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was also very active in Boy Scouts by serving as both a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader.

Jack enjoyed camping, gardening and was gifted with a “green-thumb” for his flowers. Above all else, Jack’s greatest love and joy in life was spending time with his family.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Green; two daughters, Patti (Tom) Alexander of Elwood and Donna (Randy) VanErman of Marion; three sons, Jeff Green of Elwood, Doug Green of Peru and Chris (Karen) Green of Noblesville; 12 grandchildren, Seth (Lauren) Alexander, Shelly (Butch) Glick, Rachel (Josh Murry) Green, Jake (Erin Miller) Green, Nick (Meghan) Green, Jared Green, Jackie Green, Bethany (Daron) George, Caleb (Danielle) Green, Amanda (Carl) Nutty, Bobby Murphy and Megan (Chris) McLaughlin; 22 great-grandchildren, Tabbi, Heather, Tyler, Elijah, Ross, Katlyn, Chase, Devon, Kasey, Jackson, Lucas, Landon, Eli, Lenix, Alexis, Lydia, Jordan, Amiyah, Zaylah,Leonah, LJ, Addison and Layla; sister, Betty (Allen) King of Tenn.; two sister-in-laws, Lois Green of Elwood and Dorothy Green of Perry, Ga.; brother-in-law, Bill Hains of Anderson; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Joni Green; two grandsons, Jonathon and Sean Alexander; five brothers, Bob, Max, Don, Ray and Bill Green; and sister, Margaret Hains.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at St.Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood with Fr. Dennis Goth officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested by the family to the George Morrisett Center Food Pantry.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com