TIPTON – George H. Pedigo, 86, of Tipton died on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

He was born in Hanover, Ind. on Aug. 22, 1935 to Arnold and Ella Pedigo.

On June 21, 1957 he married Stella D. (Yonts) Pedigo.

George was a Sales Representative for Sysco Food Service and retired in 1995.

He was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church, Tipton Kiwanis and was the main food tent cook for the Tipton County Pork Festival for over 30 years.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army Transportation Corps as a deuce and a half truck driver from 1958-60 and was honorably discharged.

George was blessed with a special friendship for two years with Betty Dewitt.

He is survived by three daughters, Pamela Mc-Callister and husband Dan of Dallas Texas, Debbie Alley and husband Greg of Tipton , and Sandy Ayres and husband Bob of Owenton, Ky.; a son; Richard Pedigo and wife Tina of Westfield. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Bradi (McCallister) Thomas and husband Johnny, Mason McCallister and wife Katie, Andy Alley and wife Jessie, Devan (Alley) Spaulding and husband Jonathan, Jeb Ayres, Caleb Ayres, Olivia Pedigo and Gabrielle Pedigo; along with six great-grandchildren Leona, Claire, and Bridget McCallister, Maggie and Oliver Spaulding, and Stella Alley.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Pedigo; his parents Arnold and Ella Pedigo and two sisters, Betty Bowles and Bernice Petty.

George’s funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton with Pastor Jeff Haill presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service on Friday.

The family encourages everyone attending the visitation and funeral to please wear a mask or face covering. The family would like to thank the staff at Tipton Miller’s Merry Manor for the kindness and care they shared with our Dad.

Memorial contribution may be made to the Encore Senior Citizen Center, 900 E Jefferson St #A, Tipton, Ind. 46072.