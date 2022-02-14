ALEXANDRIA, Ind. – David L. Blue, 72, entered in to peace and rest from Signature Healthcare in Muncie on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, following an extended illness.

David was born on Nov. 1, 1949, in Marion to Harold and Naomi (Huggens) Blue and had lived in Alexandria for the past 33 years.

He was a graduate of Eastbrook High School-Class of 1968.

He served his country honorably during the Vietnam War in the United States Army.

David was a skilled carpenter and was a member of Carpenters Local Union #1098 in Warsaw.

He was an avid and active outdoorsman especially in hunting and fishing.

David will be fondly remembered as “Mr. Green Thumb” in gardening with his tomatoes, which he readily shared with anyone and everyone.

Survivors: son, Derek (Emily) Blue; granddaughter, Payton Thomas; grandson, Cody Thomas; step-son, Chris Thomas; sisters, Patty (Pat) Hiatt, Janice (Tom) Holmes, Jane (Rob) Guest; step-brothers, Richard Jones, and Phil (Pam) Jones; step-sisters, Janetta Jones Blakely, and Dianna (Bill) Jones McBride; mother-in-law, Juanita Fuller; brother-in-law, Ed (Cheryl) Fuller; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Fuller) Blue in 2018; his father, Harold Blue; and his mother, Naomi (Wayne) Jones.

Services honoring David’s life and legacy will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with Father David Hellmann officiating. Interment with military honors will take place in Grant Memorial Park in Marion.

The Blue family will receive friends at Owens Funeral Home after 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Stepping Stones for Veterans, 332 W.11th St., Anderson, Ind. 46016.

Mike and Connie Owens and their staff are honored to care for David and serve the Blue family.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com