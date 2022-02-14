Charleen W. Higginbotham

Charleen W. Higginboth am, 78, of Tipton, died on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2022 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born on June 1, 1943 in Marshall, Texas to Robert Reagan Watson and Charlotte Mae (Rape) Wallace.

On Oct. 29, 1999 she married Daniel Higginbotham and he preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2014.

Charleen was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tipton.

After high school, Char-leen attended Indiana State University and graduated from their Registered Nursing program. She spent her career helping new parents as an OB Nurse at Tipton Hospital and later in her career at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville. Charleen loved educating new parents and taught several prenatal classes to expecting parents.

She enjoyed reading the newspaper to keep up with all the local news and sports, especially football. Charleen was an avid recycler and did her part to help save the environment.

She is survived by two children, Michael Alan Knaflich of Greenwood and Dawn Michelle Spitz and husband Joe of Tipton; grandchildren, R. Gage Knaflich, Zachary J. Spitz, Tyler R. Spitz, and Britany D. Spitz; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Colton, Logan, Parker, and one on the way.

Charleen was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kathy Jo Knaflich.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Lawrence Hufhand presiding. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will also be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time.

Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.