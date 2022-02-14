Barbara A. Carpenter, 78 of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family following an extended illness.

She was born Nov. 26, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Lenton Reed and Emma Bohannon.

She married the love of her life, Larry J. Carpenter on Oct. 1, 1971, and they shared over 48 years of marriage together until his passing in 2020.

Barbara worked for many years at Red Gold in Orestes.

She and Larry formerly attended Aroma United Methodist Church.

Barbara enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and was known as a very spiritual person. She and her family enjoyed many years of camping and swimming together. Barb lost her eye sight in her 50’s, but kept a good attitude about life. More than anything, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who absolutely adored her grandchildren. She will be truly missed.

Barbara’s family legacy includes three children, Evelyn (husband Chris) Mueller of Florida, Phillip (wife Hyla) Moody of Georgia, and Christa (husband Toma) Creasy of Frankfort; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Carol Stansberry of Tennessee and Janet Moon of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Carpenter; and four siblings, Alma Wen-strup, Joyce Rice, Donald Reed, and Jeanie Blotti.

A funeral service celebrating Barbara’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Chaplain Rob Mifflin officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral service.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Thursday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.