Andrew L. Jackson

FRANKTON – Andrew L. “Andy” Jackson, 66, of Frankton and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at I U Health West in Avon, Ind.

He was born in Elwood on Aug. 18, 1955, to the late Vernon and Anna (Stout) Jackson.

Andy held various jobs throughout his life, most recently with Diamond Car Wash.

He enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He will be sadly missed by all.

Andy is survived by his daughter, Cassie Maners of Fairmount, Ind.; step-son, Rudy West of Cicero, Ind.; grandchildren, Kelsey Jackson, Shane Jackson, Desiree Maners, Sarah Maners, Brady West and Zach West; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Steve (Kristina) Jackson of Elwood and Robin (Brenda) Jackson of Frankton; a sister, Joy Huff of Frankton; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents Andy was preceded in death by his son, Shane Jackson; his first wife, Pam (DeRue) Jackson; his second wife, Jackie (Woods) Jackson; and a sister, Jill Pelsor.

Visitation will be Wednes-day, Feb. 16, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Funeral services celebrating Andy’s life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Stout officiating. Burial will follow in West Grove Cemetery near Cicero.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lafayette Township Fire Department.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com