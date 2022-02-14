Alnita C. House          

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – Former Alexandria resident Alnita C. “Alice” (Ferguson) House, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio following an extended illness.

She was born on Oct. 6, 1937, in Alexandria to Marc and Arleva (Kratzer) Ferguson.

Alice was a graduate of Alexandria High School, Class of 1955.

She had worked as a bookkeeper for Gene Sylvester Heating and Cooling in Anderson for 40 plus years, retiring in 2001.

She had once been involved with the Delta Theta Tau sorority, as well as bowling on Monday nights for many years with the Ladies of the Lanes.

Alice loved playing cards. She hosted many poker games in the 1970’s for friends of her girls. Many may remember having to pay $ for any inappropriate word you said. Alice hosted a 4th of July party with the money she collected from those words. Alice and Haines continued playing cards when they moved to Ohio and found it a wonderful way to make new friends.

Alice had been a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church while in Alexandria. She became a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Anderson and then a member of St Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Alice and Haines enjoyed traveling especially with their “traveling buds” Ralph and Mary Lou Flecker. Alice and Haines enjoyed square dancing and cruising. She loved spending time with her girls, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished her friendships with her girlfriends from the Class of 1955.

Survivors: husband, Joseph (Haines) House, whom she married 35 years ago; two daughters, Julie (Bruce) Corrigan of Bowling Green, Ohio and Jill (Brad) Edmondsof McComb, Ohio; granddaughter, Megan (Matt) Sullivan of LaPorte; grandsons, Craig (Beth) Corrigan and Luke Corrigan, all of Bowling Green, Ohio; great-granddaughters, Quinn and Amelia Sullivan of LaPorte; two step-daughters, Elaine (Jeff) Kassebaum and Anne (Ray) Poole; step-grandchildren, David, Emily, Wesley, Anna, Perry, Kay, and Stefany, Melissa; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

Alice was preceded in death by her grandparents, Glen and Julia Kratzer; her parents; and a step-son, Thomas House.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 820 W. Madison St., Alexandria with Father Martin Sandhage as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Friends Cemetery at Pendleton.

The House family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria. A Rosary Service will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home to close the visitation hours. The family will also receive friends after 10 a.m. in the Narthex of Saint Mary’s Church prior to the mass on Friday.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio and the staff at Owens Funeral Home for their help and assistance.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mayo Clinic, St. Mary’s Church or the Alexandria-Monroe Marching Tiger Band.

Mike and Connie Owens and their staff are honored to care for Alice and serve the House family.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com