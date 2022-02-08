Theresa Baldwin

ALEXANDRIA – Theresa A. “Terri” (Thurber) Baldwin, 70, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at her residence.

Terri was born on March 25, 1951, in Elwood to Fred and Catherine (Dauenhauer) Thurber and had lived in Alexandria most of her lifetime. She was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School- Class of 1969.

Terri devoted her life to caring for family and making a home for her husband, children and grandchildren. She possessed a “green thumb” and could nurture and grow beautiful plants indoors and outdoors. She was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. Terri also enjoyed antiquing and refinishing furniture.

Survivors: husband, Gary D. Baldwin, whom she married Sept. 4, 1971; son, Charles (Christy) Baldwin of Anderson; daughter, Kimber-ly (Michael) Garringe of Anderson; four grandchildren, Natalie Garringer, Owen Garringer, Madison Baldwin and McCartney Baldwin; four brothers, John (Shirley) Thurber of Alexandria, Fred (Sally) Thurber Jr. of Glendale, Ariz., Joe (Veneda) Thurber of Gainesville, Ga. and Kevin Thurber of Marion; four sisters, Helen (Garland) Crist of Alexandria, Mary Thacker of Madison, Janetta (Kenny) Wallace and Patty (Michael) Willey, all of Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jeff Thurber.

A gathering time to honor Terri’s life and legacy took place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home, in Alexandria.

Cremation and service arrangements have been entrusted to the Mike and Connie Owens and the staff of Owens Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association with envelopes available at the funeral home.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com