MORRISTOWN, Tenn. – Former Alexan dria resident Rev. Paul W. Tomlinson, 87, met Jesus face to face on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from the Heritage Center in Morristown, Tenn. following an extended illness.

Paul was born the 11th of 12 children to Bert and Hallie (Minnick) Tomlinson on Feb. 19, 1934 in Alexandria, Ind.

He was a graduate of Alexandria High School-Class of 1952.

He retired from General Motors after 29 years of employment.

Paul studied seminary at Anderson University before becoming pastor at the Roseburg Church of God in Marion for 16 years. Paul’s ministry also took him to hospitals, nursing homes, and jails across Indiana. Paul was a longtime member of the Alexandria Church of God and then later the Florida Station Church of God. Paul loved gospel music and sang in various gospel quartets.

Paul worked as a meat cutter at Cox’s Supermarket and various local supermarkets for many years.

He was loved by all who knew him for his kind and generous spirit.

Survivors: son, Rev. Jeff (Debbie) Tomlinson of Baltimore, Md.; two daughters, Terra (Grant) Conway of Morristown, Tenn. and Angie (Randy) Benner of Katy, Texas; nine grandchildren, Grant (Amanda) Tomlinson, Stephen (Kelly) Tomlinson, Thaddeus (Brittany) Tomlin-son, Scott (Tonya) Conway, Joseph Conway, Brittnie Benner, Shawn Benner, Blake Benner, and Breanna Benner; 11 great-grand-children; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife and mother of his children, Marilyn (Humphries) Cox; his second wife, Marsha (Kellum) Tomlinson; five brothers and six sisters; and a great-granddaughter, Addison Gayle Tomlinson.

Services honoring Paul’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with Paul’s son, the Rev. Jeff Tomlinson officiating. Interment will follow in East Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson.

The Tomlinson family will receive friends after 11 a.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family wishes to express their thanks to the wonderful staff at The Heri-tage Center in Morristown, Tenn. for taking care of Paul the past 22 months.

In the interest of personal and public safety, appropriate facial masking, social distancing and hand sanitation are suggested.

Mike and Connie Owens are honored to care for Paul and serve the Tomlinson family.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com