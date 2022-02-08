R. Maxine Owen

ALEXANDRIA – R. Maxine (Inglis) Owen, 100, entered into peace and rest on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from her residence following an extended illness.

She was born on Oct. 27, 1921, in Summitville to Noah and Blanch (Cunningham) Inglis and had resided in Alexandria for most of her lifetime.

She was a graduate of Summitville High School-Class of 1938.

Maxine had worked at the Aladdin Corporation formerly of Alexandria. She worked at the Alexandria Banking Company starting in 1973 and retiring in 1988.

She was a member of the OPC Club of Summitville and the First United Methodist Church, formerly of Alexan dria.

Maxine was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed sewing.

Survivors: daughter, Deb-bie (Doug) Christopher of Anderson; son, Dennis (Rebecca) Owen of Ander-son; two granddaughters, Tammy (Bill) Maegerlein of Bedford and Lauren Owen of Muncie; grandson, Tony Christopher of Anderson; five great-grandchildren, Emily, John, Macie, Taryn and Wade.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Oren Owen in 2011; granddaughter, Emily Owen and brother, Russell Inglis.

Graveside services will take place at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in the Vinson Memorial Cemetery, Summitville with Michael W. Owens officiating.

The Owen family will receive friends at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria after noon on Thursday prior to the graveside service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice..

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Maxine’s caregivers, Desiree, Shelly, April and Lisa for their kind and compassionate care over the past several months.

In the interest of personal and public safety the Owen family is asking that all visitors to Maxine’s services wear appropriate facial masking, observe social distancing and hand sanitation.

Mike and Connie Owens are honored to care for Maxine and serve the Owen family.

