LARAGO, Fla. – Michael Lee Holtsclaw, 77, of Largo, Fla., passed away Jan. 16, 2022 surrounded by family and comforted by his loving wife.

Mike was born in Elwood, Ind. on Feb. 23, 1944 to Billy and Louise Holtsclaw.

In 1962, Mike graduated from Elwood High School and went to work at Delco Remy in Anderson, Ind. where he retired after 30 years of service.

He was a member of UAW Local 662.

He married the love of his life, Francoise “Chic” Holtsclaw and they spent 45 years together.

Mike loved motorcycles, walks on the beach and sports. He was an avid Rays, Bucs & Cubs fan. Family and friends meant the most to Mike. After his retirement Mike and Chic moved to Indian Rocks Beach, Fla. Together they created many memories boating and entertaining friends and family. He was nicknamed by locals “King of the Beach.” Health and Fitness was a daily priority for decades. He enjoyed teaching others weight lifting. His laugh was contagious spreading happiness. His legacy, sense of humor, passion for music, painting and living a happy life will live on through his children and grandchildren.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Chic Holtsclaw; daughter, Penny (Matt) Tom; son, Rick (Denise) Holtsclaw; grandchildren, David Rhinehart, William and Erick Holtsclaw, Mattie and Mikayla Tom; brother, Joe Holtsclaw; nieces, nephew, cousins and his beloved pets, Margaret and Tucker.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Louise; and brother-in-law and dear friend, Dan Teachnor.

A celebration of life will be held on Feb. 19, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Copher Fesler May Funeral Home, 415 S. Anderson St., Elwood, Ind. 46036.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity in Mike’s memory.

Expressions and sympathy’s may be made to www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com for the Holtsclaw family.