Mayor proclaims Feb. 3 ‘Optimist Day’ in Elwood

Mayor Todd Jones issued a proclamation declaring Thursday, Feb. 3 as Optimist Day in the City of Elwood.

According to the proclamation, members of Optimist International celebrate Optimist Day throughout the world on the first Thursday in February to help promote the organization’s efforts in helping and recognizing the young people that make a difference in their communities and who will encourage a greater exchange of ideas between young people and adults.

The proclamation stated there are 2,400 Optimist Clubs with more than 70,000 members worldwide that carry out more than 6,500 service projects that service six million young people yearly.

“The City of Elwood is fortunate to have our local Optimist Club, a group filled with dedicated men and women who work tirelessly to give back to our community and to make a difference in the lives of our youth,” the proclamation reads.

Dr. Joe Barnett, Mayor Todd Jones, and Tom Austin are shown in the photograph.