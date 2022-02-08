Joseph D. Green

Joseph D. “Dan” Green, 90, of Elwood and Tipton County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at I.U. Health–Tipton Hospital after a long, full life.

He was born Sept. 7, 1931 in Elwood, the son of John R. and Alta L. (Heflin) Green.

Dan was a 1949 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School.

He married his soulmate, Evonne J. McCall on Oct. 22, 1950, and they shared nearly 69 years of marriage together before her passing in 2019.

Dan was the director of cost control at Jim Dandy Restaurants (J.D. Restau-rants, Inc.) in Tipton for 33 years and retired in 1997. He also formerly worked as a milk delivery man in the Tipton community for several years and was known as “Dan-Dan the Milkman” by his customers.

He and Evonne were the co-owners of 22nd Street Hardware in Elwood for many years until the late 1990’s.

Dan was a member of East Main Street Christian Church and a former member of the Elwood Elks Lodge #368.

He and Evonne enjoyed their pets very much and had several special dogs and cats through the years. They also enjoyed horses, and in retirement, they worked for six years with the Belgian Horse Association.

Dan and Evonne truly enjoyed traveling, and they were blessed with many memorable trips to the Smoky Mountains, as well as other National Parks, and Europe. Dan also enjoyed reading and keeping a regular schedule of breakfast outings at Lincoln Square.

Dan will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family is comforted knowing that he is reunited with Evonne in Heaven.

Dan’s family legacy includes four children, Diana (husband Michael) Hughes of Franklin, Natalie (husband Bruce) Thompson of Elwood, Kelly Green-Collis of Elwood, and Scott Green of Noblesville; sister, Judy (husband Randy) Holt of Fishers; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Justin) Floyd, Jacob (Andrea) Collis, Steven Thompson, Alex (Dani) Green, Blake (Tori) Green, Emmy Green, and Jackson Hughes; three great-granddaughters, Nich, Evelyn, and Olivia Collis; and several nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evonne Green; and two brothers, John Green and Jim Green.

A funeral service celebrating Dan’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

A brief visitation for friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Tipton County through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.