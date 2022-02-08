Infant Adelaide Aurora Rae Bannon gained her angel wings on Jan. 31, 2022 at Community Hospital in Anderson.

She was the much anticipated daughter of Cora Bannon of Elwood, and she was going to be lovingly called “Della Rae”. Additionally, her family includes her grandmother, Stephannie (husband Travis) Alcorn of Elwood; great-grandparents, Beverly and George Wallis of Elwood; aunts and uncle, Summer Phillips, Tylon Scott, and Graccey Tyner; special cousins, Kaiden Johns, Salem Johns, and Holden Johns; and special great-grandmother, Etta Phillips.

Della Rae is joined in Heaven by her great-grandfather, Rickey Bannon and her great-grandmother, Candace Noffsinger.

Care has been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Benji Fund at Community Hospital or Fredrick’s Friends through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.