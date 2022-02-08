Donna L. Ballard, 57, of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Ascension-St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood after numerous health challenges.

She was born May 11, 1964 in Tipton, the daughter of Benjamin and Joyce (Rogers) Crain.

Donna was a 1982 graduate of Tri-Central High School.

She was the fuel center manager at Kroger in Westfield for 16 years before retiring in 2020 due to health disability.

She loved her job and especially enjoyed interacting with her customers every day.

Donna was in a committed relationship with Bryan Lee Davis for the past 31 years, and they raised two sons together.

Donna was a huge Colts football fan. She also enjoyed listening to music, playing pool, throwing darts, and shopping at Sam’s Club. Donna loved caring for flowers, decorating, and spending time outdoors taking care of her yard.

She will be dearly missed.

Donna’s family includes her life partner, Bryan Davis of Elwood; two sons, Clinton Bryan Davis of Indianapolis and Christopher Lee Davis of Elwood; parents, Ben and Joyce Crain of Kokomo; brother, Dan Crain of West Middleton; grandson, Lucas Davis of Sheridan; uncle and aunt, Dan and Peg Rogers of Windfall; cousin, Rodney Brown; two nieces, Catlin and Isabella Crain; and nephew, Mark Rush.

Donna was preceded in death by a nephew, Michael Duke.

A funeral service celebrating Donna’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Rodney Ellis officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the funeral on Wednesday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences and memories may be made at www.copherfeslermay.com.