Tipton stand off ends peacefully

On Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at approximately 11:31 p.m., deputies with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the county in reference to a welfare check. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that a subject, identified as Rusty Stoops, 45, of Anderson, sent text messages to several family members including his wife with a firearm aimed at his head. The text messages indicated Stoops’ willingness to not only harm himself but other members of his family. It was found that Stoops had an active order of protection preventing contact with his wife following previous domestic incidents within the county.

After speaking with family members, it was discovered that Stoops was currently residing within the East Street Inn, located at 127 S. East St. in Tipton. Deputies with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office along with officers of the Tipton Police Department responded to the East Street Inn to make contact with Stoops. After several attempts, contact was made with Stoops through the door of his motel room. Stoops refused to comply with officer orders and indicated his intention to commit suicide by law enforcement. Because it was believed at the time that Stoops was in possession of a firearm, officers withdrew from the immediate area surrounding the subject’s room and took up defensive positions on the perimeter of the motel. Telephone contact was established with Stoops, who continually indicated his desire to commit suicide by law enforcement. Stoops appeared to be in a manic and uncontrollable state which eventually led to the loss of telephone contact after several hours. Officers with the Tipton Police Department maintained defensive positions upon the motel into the late morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 5.

Following further failed attempts to resolve the incident peacefully, the Howard County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was requested for assistance. At approximately 10:45 a.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT arrived on scene. Negotiators spoke with Stoops via telephone for approximately one hour. The negotiations failed to resolve the incident peacefully. SWAT deployed a chemical agent into the room occupied by Stoops. Stoops exited the room and voluntarily surrendered to SWAT members.

Stoops was transported to the Tipton County Jail and is being held on the following charges:

Intimidation – Level 6 Felony

Invasion of Privacy – Class A Misdemeanor

Stoops made his initial appearance in Tipton Circuit Court today (Monday), where the Tipton County Prosecutor requested 72 hours to file charges.