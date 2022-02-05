TIPTON – Esther Louise (Mathews) Spivey, age 86, of Tipton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis at Rosegate Village.

Esther was born in Michigantown on Oct. 25, 1935, to her parents, William and Ethel (Kimble) Mathews.

Esther attended Frankfort High School. While she didn’t graduate during her high school years, she did attend night school at Emerson High School in Gary and earned her diploma in 1964. She worked at Steel Parts in Tipton for 30 years before retiring. Esther’s faith in the Lord was very strong and was incredibly important to her. She was a member of the Arcadia Church of the Brethren.

Esther was well known for her bountiful flower gardens. She would spend hours making sure her gardens were just right and truly enjoyed their beauty. She had a very outgoing personality and kind heart which was a perfect fit for her love of volunteer work. Esther often volunteered at the local hospitals and Autumnwood Village helping in whatever manner was needed.

Esther was a loving but stern mother. Her children knew the sternness came from a place of love. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always supported them in whatever they chose to do. She was their biggest fan!

Esther loved to make others laugh, always joking and pranking. She was ornery and proud of it! She would say, “Who’s going to stop me?” After all , she earned the right to be as ornery as she wanted to be.

Those left to carry on Esther’s legacy of love are her children, Brenda (Charlie) Morrissett, David (Sindy) Porter, Dan (Julee) Porter and Steve Porter; grandchildren, Joe Temple, Amber Porter, Cammie French, James Porter, Dan Porter, Shia Kohrs, Neal Porter, Jonathan Elliott, Jessica Elliott, David Porte and Matthew Porter; great-grandchildren, Brittany Temple, Brooklyn Temple, Brady Temple, Kolton Temple, Cassie Mae Sexton, Madison Sanders, Kevin Sanders Jr., Dillon Porter, Elaina Porter, Charlotte Kohrs, Jackson Kohrs, Riley Porter, Levi Porter, Easton Elliott and Julian Elliott; and several nieces and nephews.

Esther was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, William and Ethel Mathews; brothers, Raymond Mathews, Russell Mathews and Delbert Mathews; and her daughter-in-law, Tammy Porter.

A funeral service celebrating Esther’s life will be on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Ben Poole officiating. Visitation for family and friends will take place prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve Esther’s family in their time of need. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Esther with her family on her tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.