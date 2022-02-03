Elwood student’s mother arrested following threat against school

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By STEVEN MURREY

On Jan. 29 at approximately 9:15 p.m. the Elwood Police Department was contacted in reference to threats to the school.

Lt. Marcus Shoppell arrived and spoke with the mother of a student who appeared in a video shooting a gun at what appeared to be a gun range. The video was posted on Instagram showing the student shooting a pistol. A comment was left on the video that read “the schools next on my list lmao [SIC.]”

When speaking with the student’s mother, Lt. Shoppell attempted to ex-plain the situation, and she allegedly began to “get an attitude,” the probable cause affidavit stated. Shoppell mentioned the comments left under the video and she said that it was not done by her son.

Shoppell asked to see the student’s phone, and the mother gave a deep breath and went into the house slamming the door. She came out of the house with the student and stated other kids are doing this and yet somehow it’s an issue here, the affidavit reads. She told him to unlock his phone and that she wanted to see his Instagram account. The student replied that it was just a joke.

Shoppell told the student to put his hands behind his back, to which the mother grabbed his wrist and pushed him back, saying “no the [expletive] you’re not!” The student then went back into the house. Shoppell said the mother attempted to go back into the house and Shoppell grabbed her and placed her into restraints. Shoppell called for the student to come out of the house. When he exited he was placed in restraints.

The boy’s mother, Karah Schick, 36, was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and battery against a public official, a Level 6 felony.

In response to the video, which widely circulated on social media, superintendent Dr. Joe Brown released the following statement:

“We are aware of a threat made against the school yesterday by a student. We have been collaborating with the Elwood Police Department regarding the threat. The Elwood Police Department made an arrest and has a suspect in custody. Threats made to the safety of any member of our school community will not be tolerated. Any individual who is found to make such a threat will be subject to expulsion in addition to legal consequences.

We appreciate your continued support of our safety and security efforts. We encourage you to talk with your children about communicating any threats to their teachers or administrators. If you prefer, the Safe-Schools tip line is available on the school district’s website. We will have an increased police presence tomorrow out of an abundance of caution. Thank you for working with us on this.”