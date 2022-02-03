Constance K. Wright

Constance K. “Connie” Wright, 82, of Frankton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson following an extended illness.

She was born in Anderson on April 28, 1939, to the late Victor Campbell and Catherine (Levi) McDanell.

On Jan. 2, 1972, she married Virgil R. Wright and they shared 46 years of marriage together before his passing on May 29, 2019.

She retired from Guide Lamp after several years of service.

She was a member of the UAW #663, and the Grace Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Tonya (Gerry) Carman of Anderson; two sons, Gregg Manis of Anderson, and Rev. Ted (Julie) Rich of New York; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Vickie George of Decatur, Ala.; brother, Russ (Dianna) Campbell of Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister, Joyce Patterson.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton.

Funeral service celebrating Connie’s life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300 N., Anderson, Indiana 46012, with Rev. Doug Stein and her son Rev. Ted Rich officiating. Burial will follow in the K of P and IOOF Cemetery in Frankton, Ind.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be shared at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com(