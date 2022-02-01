ALEXANDRIA – Virgil “Bud” Hartley went to sleep in the arms of Jesus, Jan. 23, 2022, after a brief illness.

Bud was born in Anderson, Ind. on July 21, 1940, and was the son of Virgil Hartley Sr. and Lois (Gilbert) Hartley.

On June 14th, 1970, Bud married his wife of 51 years, Judith (Stum) Hartley. He was the love of her life.

Bud graduated from Summitville High School in 1958. After serving in the Navy, he earned a B.S. Degree in Agronomy from Purdue University.

Bud honorably served in the United States Navy.

He was retired from the Pioneer Seed Company after 20 years of service.

He had a passion for farming, and he had a love for all things John Deere. His deepest passion was for his family whom he loved dearly.

He attended and belonged to Little Ridge Friends Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy, and his children, Robert (Mary) Hartley and Susan (Matt-hew) Gillard, and three grandchildren, Sophie Hartley, Mason Gillard, and Colby Gillard. Also surviving is his sister, Lonna (Wayne) Dickerson.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Marilyn Lanphear.

Services for Bud will be held on, Thursday, Feb. 3r at 11:30 a.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service Park Ave Chapel, Alexandria. Burial will follow with Military Honors in the Marion National Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Bud and Susan Whetsel are honored and blessed to care for Bud and to serve the Hartley family.

