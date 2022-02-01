Three city lots left; Tipton RDC says make an offer

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By VICKY BOYD

Tribune Correspondent

There are currently three city lots left waiting for someone to purchase them from the City Redevelopment Commission and build on them. The main goal is to sell the lots to someone who will build a house to add to the city’s tax base. The Redevelopment Commission is willing to take offers on the lots so they can get them sold as soon as possible.

The lots are located at 208 Second St., 625 W. Madison St. and 312 N. West St. The lots have been cleared of structures and are shovel-ready. The board is willing to work with someone on extending the building deadline if there is an issue. Applications may be picked up at the City Hall building.

The process is very simple to apply.

Board members reorganized the board first with Brent Cardin, president; Greg Burton, vice-president; Emily Nasser, secretary; and Susan Powell (temporarily replacing Mayor Tom Dolezal’s secretary), Non-officer Administrative Secretary to the Board.

Dolezal noted Steve Raber has decided to step away from his position on the board. He will be busy with the Fair Board, Trail Committee and Downtown Revitalization. Dolezal has appointed himself to the empty position on the board until he can find a replacement.

It was noted Gary Ricketts who purchased one of the lots had not completed his landscaping. He will receive half of the money reimbursement for his lot. He will not receive the balance until he completes the landscaping and it has been verified it is done.

Board member Andrea Campbell mentioned putting pictures of the lots on Facebook on the Mayor’s page. The RDC pretty much has free rein on how they dispose of the three remaining lots.

Dolezal noted there is a contractor who might be interested in putting up an apartment building on the Jefferson Street lots in downtown Tipton. It would be a three-story building with 30 to 50 units. It has yet to be determined whether the buildings will need to be demolished or not. The former Chamber building at 136 Jefferson St. is also still up for sale.