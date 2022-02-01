Lady Devils take down University

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By MICHELLE GARMON

CARMEL — The Tipton Lady Devils closed out the regular season on a strong note.

In a game featuring two of the top teams and two of the top juniors in Class 2A, Ashlee Schram recorded a double-double to lead the No. 5-ranked Lady Blue Devils to a 45-42 victory over Kelsey DuBois and the No. 4-ranked Trailblazers.

Schram finished with game-highs of 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and five steals. The 6-foot-3 center was 6 of 10 from the field and uncharacteristically struggled at the free-throw line hitting just 8 of 14 for the game. But she did make 5 of her final 6 free throws including a pair that put Tipton up 45-42 with :07.2 remaining in the game.

Tipton sophomore Kaiya Money and senior Ella Wolfe preserved the victory forcing University’s Payton Seay to throw up a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer that was short.

“It is nice that we have our biggest win of the season on the last game of the regular season, so that we have strong momentum going into the tourney,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “They are a favorite in 2A and we proved to alot of doubters that we still are as well.”

We definitely won the battle of the big girls. We shut down their all-stater, we played though ours, and as a team had some of the best offensive execution of the season.”

Schram was one of several Lady Devils (19-4) to limit the 6-foot DuBois to just seven points and three rebounds. DuBois took just four shots in the game, hitting three. She was 1 of 2 at the free-throw line and all three rebounds were on the offensive glass. Macy Earl had the primary assignment of guarding DuBois, but every player who saw action guarded DuBois at one time or another.

Olivia Spidel hit a 3-pointer to give Tipton an early 5-2 lead. The game was tied at 6- and 8-all. Ella Wolfe’s three-point play put Tipton up 11-10, but Seay’s 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer gave University a 13-11 lead after one quarter.

Spidel scored to open the second quarter and tie the game at 13-all. DuBois scored four points as the second quarter got underway and got a bloody nose when she was fouled on her second field goal. Patty Chikamba came off the bench to hit the free throw and extend the Trailblazers’ lead to 18-13. Tipton scored the final eight points of the first half. Abbi Parker started the run with a layup and the Wolfe sisters scored the final five points. Hallie Wolfe knocked down a 3-pointer and Ella Wolfe hit 3 of 4 free throws as Tipton led 21-18 at the intermission.

Schram scored Tipton’s first five points of the third quarter and the Lady Devils led 26-22 at the 5:12 mark. But University countered with an 8-0 run with Taylor Seay’s three-point play putting the hosts up 30-26. Tipton answered with a 5-0 run to take a 31-30 lead. But University (18-4) scored the final basket of the quarter and led 32-31 entering the fourth quarter.

Payton Seay’s two free throws upped the lead to 34-31 but a 6-0 run capped by Schram’s two free throws gave the Lady Devils a 37-34 advantage with 5:24 remaining. Tipton was unable to pull away as the Lady Devils missed seven free throws. The Lady Devils were 15 of 29 at the line for the game.

Jordan Patterson’s 3-pointer knotted the score at 37-all. Schram broke the tie but Payton Seay answered at the other end. Schram meshed two free throws to give Tipton a 41-39 lead. DuBois then hit 1 of 2 free three throws. After Ella Wolfe sank 1 of 2 freebies, Payton Seay knocked down a 15-footer to even the score at 42-all with :49 left to play. Schram was fouled with :35.3 left and hit the second of two to give Tipton a 43-42 lead. A turnover at the other end gave Tipton the ball back. DuBois’ fifth foul sent Schram to the line with :07.2 on the clock and she drained both.

Schram was the only Lady Devil to finish in double figures, but Ella Wolfe added nine points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Parker finished with six points and Spidel had five points and five rebounds. Hallie Wolfe finished with four points and two steals and Early had a free throw, a rebound and an assist. Money did not score but had three rebounds and a steal.

Payton Seay led University with 15 points and nine rebounds. Chikamba added 10 points and 5 boards.

Tipton plays Taylor in the second game of today’s Sectional 39 at Eastbrook.