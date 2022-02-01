Gary Lee Anderson stepped into eternity at 8:10 p.m. Jan. 27. 2022 at his home in Dothan, Ala. to be in the presence of his Savior Jesus Christ, King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

Gary was born in Scotland, Ark. on Oct. 13, 1947 to the late Tommy Lee and Mandy Lee (Standridge) Anderson.

The Andersons moved to Elwood, Ind. in 1951.

Gary went to Curtisville Elementary School for grades 1-8th and he graduated with the 1967 class of Wendell L. Willkie High School.

Gary worked for several Tipton county farmers, Edgar Tolle, Jim McCorkle, and James and Floyd VanNess. Gary also worked for Jim Allen at the Shell Gas Station in Tipton and for Bob Callaway at the Callaway Gas Station in Elwood.

After graduating form high School he worked for Steven Springs Mattress Factory in Elwood from 1968-1972. He moved to Arkansas for a year and worked at Crompton Arkansas Mills from 1972-1973. He moved back to Indiana and went to work at RCA/GE/TCE from 1973-1989.

Gary became a member of the United States Air Force Reserve on April 15, 1978. He was assigned to the 931 at Civil Engineering Squad-ron at Grissom AFB in Peru, Ind. He quickly rose from the rank of AirMan to Master Sergeant. He loved his country and being a part of the United States Air Force. In 1989 he chose to become a Recruiter for the Reserve. He wanted to toll and sell the opportunity of serving this country to young people everywhere to ensure our rights and freedoms were military protected by men and women full of integrity and patriotism. Gary reached the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in May of 1999. Gary retired Oct. 12, 2007 with a total of 29 years, five months and 28 days. He loved his country and serving in this capacity.

Gary was also a member of the Tipton American Legion.

Gary had many talents and loved doing many things. His greatest love was his God. He was raised to believe in God and to serve God whole-heartedly. He loved to read his Bible and to attend church. Twq of his mentors in this area were his Aunt Oma Dunham and Pastor Basil Stephens. He learned to pick guitar from his uncles Olen and Clevis Standridge. He loved to draw and art was one of his favorite classes in school. He also liked hot, fast sports cars. He once had a 1968 Dodge Charger RT and a red Ford Tonino GT which caught the eye of the girl who became the love of his life.

Gary and Linda were married on Dec. 12, 1970. The couple had two sons Brian and Michael. Family was everything to Gary. He was a wonderful husband and father and a great provider.

Gary will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and neighbor.Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Mandy Anderson, and by a niece Amanda Lorainne Anderson.

Gary was survived by his wife, Linda Diane (Phillips) Anderson; sons, Gary Brian and his wife Cherri Anderson and Michael Lee and wife Stacie Anderson; and his granddaughter, Baylee Hope Anderson. A brother Larry Jerry and wife Vickie and their three children, Larry Lee and Heather, Adam Dean, and Anita Lynn and Trampus Burkeand their three children, Madilynn (Cody) Howell, Katilynn Burke and Detlef Burke. A sister, Jennifer Anderson; sister-in-law Joyce Roberts; brother-in-law, Sonny William (Shirley) Phillips; and Uncle Clevis Standridge; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and many special church friends and military friendsfrom California to New York and from Florida to Wisconsin.

Gary will be missed by everyone who ever know him.

A funeral service celebrating Gary’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 with his son, Pastor Michael Anderson officiating and will include military honors.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to the funeral service at Dunnichay Funeral Home 1113 S. Anderson St. Elwood, Ind. 46036.

Memorial contributions in Gary’s honor may be made tp the Elwood Cornerstone Assembly of God or the Washington Assembly of God, 320 S. Meridian St, Washington, Ind. 46501.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com