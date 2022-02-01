Frankton’s Farrell, Branham win sectional

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Frankton’s Crew Farrell and Hunter Branham won sectional crowns to lead a contigent of nine area wrestlers advancing to this Saturday’s regionals.

Farrell (29-1) won a 6-4 decision over Hamilton Heights’ Charles Brown in the 160-pound championship match at Saturday’s Elwood Sectional.

Branham, meanwhile, overcame two bloody noses to edge Noblesville’s Jacob Etchison 2-1 in overtime in the 285-pound title match.

Tipton’s Eli McGuire, meanwhile, placed second at 126 pounds in the Elwood Sectional, losing to Alexandria’s Logan Flowers (29-4) via a pin in 1:32 in the final round. It was just McGuire’s second loss in 32 matches.

The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the regional.

McGuire will be joined by teammate Brogan London (160)., who placed third. London (23-6) won a 10-6 decision over Pendleton Heights’ Ethan Childers (23-8) in the third-place match.

McGuire and London are the only Blue Devils to advance to the Pendelton Heights Regional.

Frankton’s Elijah Knauer (16-12) placed third at 145 pounds, pinning Anderson’s Jake Wilson (4:38) in the third-place match and will advance to the regional.

The Eagles’ Corbin Alexander (26-8) also placed third, pinning Anderson’s BradLee Thomas (21-8) in the third-place match at 152 pounds. The pin time was 3:32.

Frankton’s Carson Ward (14-17) placed fourth at 138 pounds to also advance.

Elwood’s Kaleb Colwell (16-11) placed fourth at 106 pounds and will advance to Pendleton. He is the only Panther to advance to the regional.

Tri-Central’s Trevor Philapy also earned a trip to the Maconaquah Regonal, placing fourth at the Oak Hill Sectional on Saturday.

Philapy lost a 3-2 decision to Oak Hill’s Emilio Liscano in the third-place match at 160.

More wrestling will be publsihed in Friday’s edition.