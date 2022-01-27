Thomas E. Richardson

Thomas E. “Tom” Richardson, 78, of Anderson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at home with his wife by his side following a brief illness.

He was born March 30, 1943 in Elwood, the son of Ernest and Garnet (Hobbs) Richardson.

He was raised in a large family in Elwood and was a 1961 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School.

Tom married Carolyn D. Etchison, and they shared nearly 40 years of marriage together.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Tom worked in production and inspection supervision at Delco Remy division of General Motors in Anderson for over 35 years.

He was a longtime member of East Main Street Christian Church in Elwood and was a member of U.A.W. #662 in Anderson.

Tom was avid Los Angeles Dodgers baseball fan and especially enjoyed working crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing, and telling “dad jokes”. In retirement, Tom worked as a parts driver for Autozone in Anderson for several years. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Tom’s family includes his wife, Carolyn Richardson of Anderson; two children, Lorie Caldwell of Muncie and Lance (wife Colby) Richard-son of New York; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Caldwell, Cameron Caldwell, Beckett Richardson, and Lilah Richardson; a great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, James Richardson, Fred Richardson, Mel Richardson, Charles Richardson, and Robert Richardson; and two sisters, Rosemary Bateman and Shirley Humphrey.

A funeral service celebrating Tom’s life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Monday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and all visitors are greatly appreciated.

Memorial contributions are suggested to East Main Street Christian Church through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.