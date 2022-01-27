Strong 3rd quarter propels Frankton past Mississinewa

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BY RICK TEVERBAUGH

FRANKTON –– After a solid first half the Frankton Lady Eagles still could not shake the stubborn Mississinewa Indians here Tuesday night

The lead was 30-21 and Indians’ senior Mia Catey had 17 points. It was time for Frankton to call in the Dean of Defense.

Frankton junior Bella Dean shifted over to play Catey. After Catey had 7-of-8 field goal attempts in the first half, she missed all 11 pof her shots in the second and the Eagles flew off to a 64-32 victory.

“I think Bella was locked in,” said Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker. “I think she rattled (Catey). She frustrated her a bit.”

The third quarter was a true indication of the level Frankton will need to win next week’s tough sectional at Lapel. Frankton won those eight minutes 21-2, limiting the visitors to a pair of free throws by Catey. From there it was easy to put away the Eagles 16th victory of the season.

Dean also finished with nine points, six of them coming in the third period.

The Eagles were full of success stories on this night. Sophomore Emma Sperry scored five points in the opening quarter and finished with 13. She missed just one shot and added five rebounds, using her height and agility to contribute on both ends of the court.

Another sophomore, Amaya Collins led the team in scoring with 15, but only three of those points came on long jumpers. She was active going toward the hoop, hitting all four of her shots from inside the arc and adding four free throws in as many attempts. She also had a few steals to help Frankton force 26 turnovers from the Indians.

“Amaya did what she has to do for us,” sazid Haaker. “Her ramped up defense was big tonight.”

Lauryn Bates did what she usually does, some of everything. She scored 13 points and had a game-high seven rebounds. Senior Cagney Utterback ran the offense from the point and helped contribute to an uncomfortable situation for her coach.

“I told them if they kept the turnovers under 10, I would take an ice bath,” said Hamaker. The team had nine, none coming in that pivotal third period.

Frankton also won the rebound battle 25-23.

The Eagles are 16-5 with just one game left, a Friday Central Indiana Conference clash with Elwood as part of a girls-boys triple-header. The junior varsity boys will play at 5 p.m., followed by the girls varsity at 6:30 and the boys varsity at 8.

Then the team will play Alexandria in the Class 2A Lapel Sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Eagles defeated the Tigers earlier this season. The two avoided meeting in the consolation round of the Madison County tourney as Alex had to bow out because of COVID issues. Frankton rallied to beat the Tigers in last year’s sectional championship.

“I am really proud of the way the girls played,” said Hamaker. “We know we will have to play three good games next week and our entire focus will be on our first game against Alexandria. We know that will be a tough game.”