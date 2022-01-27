Judith Roberts

SILVER LAKE – Judith “Judy” Roberts, 68, of Silver Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Kosciusko Community Hospital.

Born in Aurora, Ill., on July 16, 1953, Judith was the daughter of Hubert Langston and Vianna Mae (Norton) Dulworth.

She spent her formative years in Tennessee and much of her adult life in Elwood, Ind.

While living in Elwood, Judy spent more than 25 years working at Dickey Nursing Home. She loved working there and built many wonderful relationships with the patients and their families.

On Aug. 6, 2005, Judy committed to a major change in life when she was wed to Dale Roberts, who she had dated for several years. They made their home together in Silver Lake. Locally, Judy worked for Lake City Medical as a CNC operator.

Judy loved to laugh and loved her family, especially her grandchildren who she loved to spoil and of whom she was quite proud. She also loved animals of all kinds, gardening and tending to the family orchard, often canning the fruits of her labors. She also enjoyed time spent outdoors and was proud to be a female hunter.

In addition to her husband, Dale Roberts of Silver Lake, those who survive include daughter, Melody Hale of Elwood; sons: Allan Abbott of New Haven and Jack Abbott Sr. (Sarah) of Warsaw; stepdaughter, Maudie Roberts of Silver Lake; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters: Peggy Elliott and Deborah Dulworth and brothers: Mitchell Dulworth (Vickie), Hubert “Lee” Dulworth (Karrie) and Rick Dulworth. In addition, Judy was very excited that her family would be welcoming twin great-grandsons in February.

She was preceded in passing by her parents and a brother, Thomas Dulworth.

Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2000 E. Sheridan St., Warsaw is entrusted with Judy’s arrangements.

Friends and family will gather there on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. Beginning at 3 p.m. Pastor William Whitaker will officiate Judy’s Life Celebration. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Silver Lake.

Memorials may be given to the family, c/o Dale Roberts. Written condolences may be left for them at www.Titus-FuneralHome.com

