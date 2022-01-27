Elwood swimmers beat Wabash on Senior Night

The Elwood boys and girls swim teams defeated Wabash High School tonight with a combined score of 136-108.The Elwood boys team lost 60-36, but the girls team won 100-48.

Individual first place finishers for the Elwood girls included Ellie Laub in the 200 Yard Individual Medley and the 100 Yard butterfly, Kamryn Moon in the 50 Yard Freestyle, Kennedy Perrin in the 100 Yard Backstroke, and Kendra Sallee in the 100 Yard breaststroke. The girls 200 Yard Medley Relay team of Perrin, Katelyn Foor, Laub, and Kenzie Cornwell finished first, as did the 200 Freestyle Relay team of Addi Updegraff, Sallee, Liv Shannon, and Moon.

The Elwood boys 200 Freestyle Relay team of Ethan Haas, Dustin Maseman, Tyler Mendenhall, and Owen Huff won on the boys side of the swim meet.

Next week the girls team will be swimming at the sectional meet to be held at Hamilton Southeastern. The boys sectional will be held Feb. 17 and 19.