Elwood submits application for Community Crossings Grant

By STEVEN MURREY

The City of Elwood recently submitted its fifth annual Community Cross-ings Grant application to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

The Community Cross-ings Grant program has provided more than $931 million in state matching funds for local construction projects since 2016.

Under the Community Crossings Grant program, communities submit applications for funding. Applications are then evaluated based on need and current conditions. Funding for the grant comes from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund. To qualify, local communities must provide matching funds between 25% and 50 percent depending on community size. The City of Elwood qualifies for the 25% match.

“I cannot thank Planning Director and Special Pro-jects Advisor Bill Savage and Engineers from DLZ enough for their organization and attention to detail on making sure this application gets turned in prior to the deadline,” Mayor Todd Jones said in a statement to the Call-Leader.

“With the financial budgeting foresight of Madam Clerk Ali Roby, the Elwood City Council, and the Jones Administration, we have been able to make significant improvements in our existing infrastructure throughout the entire City of Elwood,” continued Jones.

Jones said that if awarded, the city will again look to invest $1,000,000 for the 2022 paving season. The city would invest $250,000 with $750,000 to come from the state if the grant application is approved.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the infrastructure improvements we have made throughout the entire city,” Jones stated. “It is a process that takes everyone working together and our success is evident that we have the right team in place.”