Elwood man dies in Grant County crash

GRANT COUNTY – At approximately 6:54 a.m. Tuesday, officers from the Indiana State Police and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash, at 6574 South Strawtown Pike (State Road 37), in which an Elwood man died.

According to the accident report, Cory Carter, 22, Elwood, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.

The preliminary crash investigation by Senior Trooper Jeremy Perez revealed that Trina Walker, 51, Sims, Ind., was driving a 2022 Mack garbage truck southbound on Strawtown Pike. Walker stopped in front of a residence at 6574 South to collect and empty garbage bins on the west side of the road.

Carter was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche southbound on Strawtown Pike. For an undetermined reason, the Chevrolet rear-ended the Mack truck.

Walker was driving for Republic Services and was not injured in the accident. Evidence revealed the Mack truck’s warning lights were activated at the time of the crash.

Perez was assisted at the crash scene by Senior Trooper A.J. Coffee, Senior Trooper Eric Treon, Senior Trooper Weston Shanks, the Fairmont Fire Depart-ment, the Grant County Coroner’s Office, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

