Elwood, Frankton residents involved in personal injury accident

At 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was called to an accident on State Road 37 and County Road 500 N.

According to the report, and a witness at the scene, a Toyota Avalon driven by Ricky Thresher, 53, of Frankton, was traveling east on 266th Street in Hamilton County. The vehicle stopped at the intersection and then proceeded to pull into the intersection where it was struck by a gray Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Alexis Banes, 29, of Elwood, which was traveling south on State Road 37.

Thresher was transported to Community Hospital Anderson where he was treated for a laceration to his head. Banes was also transported by ambulance with her two sons to Community Hospital Ander-son where they were treated for minor injuries.