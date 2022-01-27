Elwood 6th-grade boys lose to Eastbrook, Elwood 6th-grade girls victorious

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Elwood’s sixth-grade boys basketball team lost to visiting Eastbrook 41-22 on Tuesday night.

The lopsided score was not indicative of how the game unfolded. Elwood trailed early but rallied to tie the score by the end of the first quarter. Eastbrook took the lead for good in the second quarter by outscoring Elwood 11-3 to take a 19-11 lead at the half.

Elwood missed several opportunities to catch Eastbrook in the third quarter but could not find the goal with shots under the basket as they ultimately matched Eastbrook in the period with eight points to make the score 28-20 going into the fourth quarter. At the 2:33 mark of the fourth quarter Elwood emptied its bench and Eastbrook went on a 13-2 run in the period to extend their lead and take the win 41-22

Abe Gallegos led Elwood (3-2) in scoring with 13 points followed by Blaise Jones with four, Ryan Munoz and Liam Cannon with two points each, and Nathan Bixby had one. Gallegos, Jones and Cannon all had one assist apiece.

Gallegos also led Elwood in rebounds with seven while Jones grabbed four, Munoz had two and Cannon had one. Gallegos, Jones, Munoz, Cannon and Bixby all had one steal each for the hometown Panthers.

Elwood’s sixth-grade Lady Panthers won in a rou, 30-12, over Eastbrook in the first game on Tuesday night.

Elwood never trailed in the game leading 14-4 at the end of the first quarter and 22-7 at halftime. Elwood had more than enough to finish the game with only scoring four points in the third and fourth quarters as they coasted to a 30-12 victory.

Elwood (2-2) was led in scoring by Sadie Copus with 12 points. Addie Jones hit for six points while Ava Davis, Elysia Rivera, and Addison Stout had four points each.

Elwood boys play again on Saturday in first game of the Alexandria Invitational at 9:00 am with Tipton and Wes-Del squaring off in the second game at 10:15 am. The Lady Panthers next play R.J. Basket in Gas City on Tuesday.