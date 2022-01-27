Elwood 6th-grade boys cruise past Tri-Central, for an A-B sweep

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Sharpsville — Elwood Boys 6th Grade Panthers traveled to Tri-Central Monday night and came away with big wins in both A-Team and B-Team games.

A-Team Game

Elwood ran out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter and stretched the lead to 18-6 by halftime. The Panthers put the game away in the third period by blanking the Trojans 12-0 to take a commanding 40-8 lead going into the fourth quarter. Elwood finished in a flourish by putting 15 points on the board in the last stanza to Tri-Central’s six to win in a blowout 55-14.

Abe Gallegos led the Panthers (3-1) in scoring with 19 followed by Ryan Munoz with 14. Blaise Jones and Nolan Robison hit for eight points each while Liam Cannon scored four and Nathan Bixby had two.

Robison led Elwood in assists with four while Gallegos and Cannon had 3 apiece and Munoz and Mason Shannon had one each.

Gallegos led the Panthers on defense with 12 rebounds and nine steals. Jones grabbed five rebounds and seven steals. Munoz snagged six rebounds to go with 3 steals. Cannon had five boards and two steals. Robison had one rebound and had seven thefts. Shannon grabbed three rebounds and two steals to round out Elwood’s defensive effort.

B-Team Game

The Panthers held Tri-Central to two free throws in their game as the Panthers went on to rout the Trojans 19-2.

Elwood led 6-1 at the end of the first period and 13-1 at halftime. The Panthers only put two points on the board in the 3rd quarter and four in the 4th period to come away with their win.

Nathan Bixby was the big man on offense for Elwood (1-0) with 12 points. Zach Powell hit for four points and Mason Shannon scored three to end the Elwood scoring. Shannon also dished out two assists while Powell had one.

Bixby was also the dominate force on defense with 11 rebounds and 3 steals. Shannon grabbed five rebounds and five steals. Chris Tartar snagged four rebounds and had two steals while Powell had one rebound and two steals for the Panthers.