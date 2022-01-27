ELWOOD – Cory Joe Carter, age 22, of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

He was born on April 19, 1999, to his parents, Thomas Carter and Lucina (Owens) Carter.

Cory grew up in the Elwood/Tipton area, as well as Noblesville, and graduated in the Class of 2018 from Tri-Central High School. Cory was employed at Dan Young Automotive in Tipton as a service technician.

Cory was his parent’s fourth child and was responsible for adding a lot of laughter, fun and joy to the lives of his parents, as well as his four siblings. Cory had a personality that people were simply drawn to. He was happy, outgoing and believed in leaving people better than how he found them.

In Cory’s spare time, you may have found him fishing or admiring one of his antique tractors.

Cory was a bright young man, with a strong work ethic, as well as an unwavering dedication to his family. Recently, Cory became a father and was able to experience the love and adoration of being a parent. Even though he only shared six weeks with his beautiful little girl, his love will follow her throughout her life!

Cory will be so greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him!

Those left to carry on Cory’s legacy of love are his parents, Thomas and Lucina Carter; daughter, Everleigh Carter; girlfriend, Chloe Saylor; grandparents, Max and Geneve Carter; siblings, Nachelle and Randy Bennett, Anthony & Janette Carter and Bailey Carter; nieces and nephews, Sarah, Lil Randy, Axle, Diesel, Jacob, Jaxson and Ellie; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cory was welcomed into Heaven by his brother, Kevin Carter; grandma, Shirley Owens; Nana and Gramps, Russell and Mary Eppelheimer; and Mamaw and Papaw, Eathel and Francis Carter.

A funeral service celebrating Cory’s life will be on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Joe Brock officiating. Visitation for family and friends will take place prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cory’s girlfriend, Chloe and his infant daughter, Everleigh. A donation box will be at the funeral home, located next to the sign-in registry.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Carter family in their time of need.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Cory with his family on his tribute wall, www.taylorcowanfh.com.