Children, animals removed from home north of Alexandria, charges pending

On Jan 26 Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on State Road 9 north of Alexandria to assist DCS with removal of six children ages 2-14 from a residence due to neglect.

Deputies arrived to find the property crowded with animals, all of which appeared at some level of malnourishment.

Due to the lack of feed especially roughage for the livestock, combined with no other grains and no water for any of the animals, Deputy Kim Stigall requested a search warrant for removal of a dog, several pigs, a pony, cows, goats, sheep, and a duck, a total of 15 animals.

The children were all removed as the home was extremely filthy and cluttered. The property was cluttered, especially with animal feces.

According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, charges against the adults are pending. Adults residing at the home are Mylinda A Shepherd, 57, grandmother of the re-moved children; and Brittainy A. Stevens, 33, mother of the removed children.