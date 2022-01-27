EVANSVILLE – Charles “Charlie” Widmer, 74, passed away, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

He was born Sept. 19, 1947, in Tell City, the son of the late Richard and Alma (Wolf) Widmer.

He was a graduate of Indiana University. Charlie was a Vietnam War veteran in the US Army and retired as an Electrician from Chrysler in Kokomo.

Survivors include his son, Ryan Widmer of Monticello; brothers, Allen Widmer of Tell City and Earl Widmer of Carmel; sister, Charlene Bolin of Cannelton; several nieces and nephews and former spouses, Judy Widmer and Teresa Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents a niece; brother-in-law; and former spouse, Christy Lineberry.

Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.

Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.