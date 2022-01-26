ALEXANDRIA – Fred Brotherton, 91, entered peace and rest from Bethany Point Health Campus in Anderson on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, following an extended illness.

He was born in Alexandria on March 4, 1930, to Ira and Pearl (Cooper) Brotherton and had lived here all his lifetime.

Fred was a graduate of Alexandria High School, Class of 1949.

Fred was a polio survivor in the early 1950’s.

During the Korean War, Fred and several other young men joined the Indiana National Guard-Alexandria Troop.

He retired from Delco-Remy in 1986 after 37 years of employment.

He was a longtime member of the Christian Congregation Church and was believed to be the oldest living member at the time of his passing. Fred was an active member and Past President of the former Alexandria Lions Club. He also belonged to the Alexandria Eagles #1771 and the Frankton American Legion.

Fred enjoyed working with old classic cars, bowling and camping.

Survivors: wife, Jane (Hurst) Brotherton, whom he married Sept. 2, 1950; two daughters, Melita (Mike) Flowers of Alexandria and Brenda (Terry) Lewis of Summitville; grandchildren, Scott Thurston, Matthew Flowers, David Brotherton, Todd Jarvis, Adam Flowers, and Kelisha Brotherton; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Carl (Katrin) Brotherton of Glasgow, Ky.; sisters, Iva Mae McKinney of Chesterfield and Charlotte (Bob) Pugh of Alexandria; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Stanley Brotherton; a daughter, Linda Sizelove; brother, John Brotherton, and sister, Mary Ann Key.

Services honoring Fred’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with the Rev. Jerry Young officiating.

Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Brotherton family will receive friends after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service. The Alexandria Eagles will present a memorial service at 12:50 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Christian Congregation Church through the funeral home.

