Dog previously deemed “unadoptable” finds ‘Forever Home’

By STEVEN MURREY

When Reaghan Frye began working at the Elwood Animal Shelter, she could not have possibly known that a troubled dog once deemed “unadoptable” would eventually become her pet.

The boxer mix, nearly 10-years-old, had a history of nervousness and aggressiveness. The dog, named Rico, had been at the shelter for approximately four years.

“I met Rico before I started at the Shelter,” Frye said. “He tried to scare me, but honestly it didn’t work.”

Recently, Frye and her roommate began looking for houses. She decided that when she got a house she would adopt a dog. Kerry Kane, a former volunteer with the shelter, had recommended that Frye adopt Rico.

Frye was apprehensive at first, due to the dog’s history and because a specialist had deemed him unadoptable. Recently, Frye was not feeling well and was sitting on the couch at the Animal Shelter. Kane brought out Rico, who Frye said immediately began trying to make her feel better.

“It’s like he could sense it,” Frye said. “He started giving me kisses, and that’s when I knew he was my dog.”

“Something with me and him just clicked, and I knew that this was the dog I needed in my life.”

From there, Frye spoke with her coworkers and manager about adopting Rico.

“I knew he wouldn’t be able to get out of here with just anyone,” Frye stated. She called Christy Clark, administrative assistant to Mayor Jones and set up a meeting.

“I walked into his office and we had a normal greeting and I told him I wanted to adopt Rico,” Frye stated. “I told him that he’s changed a lot in the past four years and that I’d taken him to the vet and that he was a good boy.”

Frye stated that Rico did still have trouble with his nerves, but as long as she was near Rico was fine.

The mayor had no reservations, Frye said, and the adoption paperwork was soon drawn up.

“For Christmas, I bought Rico a collar,” she recalled. “I put it on him and we’ve just really formed a bond together. He loves my best friend and he loves my best friend’s dog.”

Rico found himself at the Elwood Animal Shelter approximately four years ago after being picked up. Frye said his old owners simply did not want him anymore.

Frye said the behavioral analysis conducted in 2019 could use some re-structuring.

“If I was an animal and somebody brand new came to my cage, I’d bark too,” Frye said. “If someone is going to come in and evaluate these animals, a shelter employee needs to be with them.”

Frye said the specialist had requested no other employees be near while conducting the analysis.

“It makes me so happy that I have him, knowing that I saved him,” Frye said. “He is definitely a changed dog.”

Frye recently moved to Anderson, and has a nice fenced-in yard for Rico to play in.

“Knowing that I was able to get him out of there just makes me so happy,” the 20-year-old Frye stated.

With Rico’s adoption, both dogs deemed “unadoptable” in 2019 have now been adopted. Frye said her goal is now to help find a home for Queenie, the other dog that has been at the shelter long-term.