Brenda K. Tatum, 66, of Tipton, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville. She was born in Gideon, Miss., on June 25, 1955, to Shirley and Gracie (McCool) Thurston. She enjoyed 33 years of marriage with her husband, John Tatum.

Brenda was a hard worker. She completed her CNA training and began working in several nursing facilities over the years. She has also worked for several factory businesses prior to becoming a stay-at-home wife in 2004. Summers would find her enjoying the atmosphere at Silver Lake fishing, boating and just “hanging out.” Brenda enjoyed dining out and attending the outdoor concerts with her friends at the park in Warsaw. She was well liked and never met a stranger.

Brenda is survived by her husband, John of Tipton; children, Jeremy Ellis (Chenelle) and Mellisa Rivera; grandchildren, Megan Ellis, Kreegan Robledo and Emily Robledo; Uncle Paul and Aunt Linda McCool and Uncle Sonny Menz; several cousins, nieces and nephews, in-laws, Brian Davis, David Tatum (Jean), Duane Tatum (Arlene), Bruce Tatum (Nancy) and Martha Tatum; and friends, Ron Rasberry and Marcy Henry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sherry Davis; a brother, Carl Thurston; father-in-law, Gerald Tatum; brothers-in-law, Stephen Tatum and Michael Tatum; and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m., at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Paul McCool will officiate. Burial will follow at Tipton Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will also be Sunday from noon until service time.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, IN 46072.