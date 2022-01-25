SHARPSVILLE – Lawrence “ED” Browning, 81, Sharpsville, passed away at 4:42 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at his home.

He was born on Jan. 20, 1940, in Windfall, to Lawrence E. and Rosa Waneda (Williams) Browning. On May 22, 1959, he married Vickie Nelson and she survives.

Ed proudly served his country in the United States Army and worked at Continental Steel for 26 years. He was a member of Northview Christian Church and the American Legion Post 0705 Indianapolis.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie; children, John (Zona) Browning, Barbara Browning, Vicky (Jay) Killian, and Wynita (Kevin) Gresley; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David Browning; and brothers, Charles Browning and David Browning.

A memorial service celebrating Ed’s life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., in Sharpsville. The Rev. Chuck Armstrong will be officiating. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery with military honors.

Friends may visit with the family from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Flowers and contributions to American Heart Association are both welcome. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.stoutandson.com.