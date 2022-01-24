Mark A. Forand, 51, of Princeton and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh following a valiant battle with cancer.

He was born Dec. 20, 1970 in Brunswick, Maine, the son of Robert and Marie (DeLorge) Forand.

Mark was a 1989 graduate of South Lewis High School.

He was a truck driver for nearly all his working career. Mark was employed with Cassens Transport based in Lafayette as a driver for many years, and he also formerly drove for Red Gold and Home Design Products, Inc.

He absolutely loved trucking and solitude of time on the road. Mark enjoyed gaming, visiting the casino, and living a relatively simple life. More than anything, he was known as a very giving and caring person.

Mark’s family includes his father, Robert (wife Jeannie) Forand of Florida; three siblings, Pamela Scott, Judy Forand, and Robert Forand, Jr.; close friends and caretakers, Juanita and Corie Lovell of Elwood; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Forand.

Mark’s wishes were to be cremated with no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.