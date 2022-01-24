Helen Ann Stallings

CROWN POINT, Ind. – Helen Ann (Shafer) Stallings, formerly of Croton, Ohio, passed away quietly in her sleep at the Crown Point Christian Village located in Crown Point, Ind. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the age of 97.

Helen was born at home in Alexandria, Ind. to Josephine (nee Hoff) and Garland Shafer, and grew up there with her older brother, Richard, and younger sister, Jane.

Helen is survived by three children, sons, William M. Stallings, III (wife Margaret), and Richard J. (wife Nancy) and daughter, Ann S. Wilmoth (husband Daniel). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Mary Beth Byard (husband Dave), Sara Richmond (husband Robert), Heather Flanigan (husband JC), and Riley Stallings, and three great-grandchildren, Olivia Byard, Nolan Byard, and Piper Richmond. She is also survived by her sister, Jane Mack, of Auburn, Ind. and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, William M. “Bill” Stallings, Jr, as well as her brother, Richard Shafer, MD.

A member of the Greatest Generation, she worked in a factory in Anderson, Ind. and wrote letters to soldiers during the war. After marrying on Oct. 9, 1947, she and Bill lived in West Lafayette, Ind., until they moved to Croton, Ohio in 1960 where she lived until 2013.

While Helen resided in Croton, she was a member of the Croton Garden Club for many years, serving as president several times and was involved in the Hartford School Parents Teacher Association. She was also involved in the Hartford Fair as well as the planning committee for the Croton Memorial Day Services. In addition, she was a member of the Church of the Ascension located in Johnstown, Ohio and was active in the Croton United Methodist Church. She also served seven terms as the Croton town clerk. She was employed at the Croton Hardware and Lumber Company for nearly 20 years, first as a bookkeeper and ultimately as the manager.

Helen was devoted to her husband and family, was an excellent seamstress and avid quilter, and was known for her delicious desserts.

Services will be a private, family only, mass at the Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, in Valparaiso, Ind.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Crown Point Christian Village in Crown Point, Ind. in Helen’s name.