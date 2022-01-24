Frankton man arrested on five Level 1 felonies

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By STEVEN MURREY

A Frankton man was arrested Saturday on five Level 1 felony counts of child molesting.

Christopher Ryan Bryan, 41, was arrested by a Madison County Sheriff’s investigator for allegedly performing sex acts with two minor victims under the age of 14.

The incidents were first reported to Marion police by the victims’ mother. According to the charging information, the victims said the abuse occurred between July 1, 2014 and Jan. 1, 2020 in both Frankton and Anderson.

According to the affidavit of probable cause signed Brad Oster of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the victims alleged that Bryan fondled them and had them perform sex acts on him.

When interviewed by Oster, Bryan confirmed many of the events des-cribed by the victims in their interviews with Kids Talk, a child advocacy group. Bryan denied fondling the victims but admitted to providing them with alcohol and marijuana. Bryan also admitted to masturbating in the living room where one of the victims could see him.

Bryan faces the following charges: Five counts of child molesting, a Level 1 felony; child molesting, a Level 4 felony; performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, a Level 6 felony; two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of neglect of a dependent. .

Bryan is currently detained at the Madison County Detention Center.