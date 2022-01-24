Frank Timothy Herniak

SUMMITVILLE– Frank Timothy “Tim” Herniak, 65, of Summitville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, following a brief illness, which he valiantly fought.

He was born Dec. 13, 1956, the son of Frank R. and Mary Lou (Adrianson) Herniak and lived in Elwood, Alexandria, and Summitville, Ind.

He was a graduate of Elwood Community High School, Class of 1975 and Vincennes University.

He was an UAW member; his 44-year career at GM Fisher Body in Marion included Tool and Die and Quality Control, working in Blue Light.

Tim was a member of the Alexandria First Baptist Church, serving on the Board of Deacons, the Audio/Visual Team, and as an Usher.

Survivors: wife, Becky Jo (Kane) Herniak, whom he married May 17, 1986; daughters, Brittani Sizelove and Bethani Eads; sons, Tim Herniak and Kurtis Herniak; eight grandchldren; a brother, Dave Herniak; a sister, Christie Herniak and several nephews, nieces, and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Celebration of life services will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave., Alexandria, officiated by Dr. Michael Deutsch, pastor. Burial will follow in Vinson Memorial Park Cemetery, Summitville.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the church and one hour prior to services on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison-Grant Fellowship of Christian Athletes, c/o Madison-Grant High School or envelopes will be available at the visitation and service.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria.

on-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com