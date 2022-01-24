Elwood man arrested following traffic stop

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

ELWOOD – At approximately 1:10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, officers of the Elwood Police Department were on patrol in the area of State Road 13 and County Road 1050 North when they saw a vehicle commit a traffic infraction.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle to conduct an impaired driving investigation.

During the course of the investigation, K-9 Officer Digo was deployed to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle. K-9 Officer Digo showed a change in behavior on the vehicle, and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, officers found multiple syringes, pills, paraphernalia, and a powdery substance suspected to be heroin. The driver was also suspected to be operating the vehicle while impaired, and failed a series of Standard Field Sobriety Tests.

The driver, William K. Burress, 36, of Elwood, was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail and charged with the following: Possession of Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, a Level 6 Felony; Unlawful Possession of a Syringe, a Level 6 Felony; Maintaining a Common Nuisance, a Level 6 Felony; Possession of a Legend Drug, a Level 6 Felony; Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endan-germent, a Class A Mis-demeanor; Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Controlled Substance, a Class C Misdemeanor; and Possession of Parapher-nalia, a Class C Misdemea-nor.